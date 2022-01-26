Craig Westcarr scored his 29th goal of the season at Lutterworth.

The Yellows bagged three more in the 3-0 win at Lutterworth as they recorded their fifth successive win.

Town have notched up a whopping 25 goals in that process to the delight of Graves.

“We’re in good form at the moment for sure,” he said. “We probably didn’t play as well today (Lutterworth) as we have done in the last few games, but we did have a break last week which meant we lost a bit of momentum.

“We’ve been much better in front of goal of late, and crucially, so many different players have been chipping in with goals. For example, today, we had a goal from a defender, a midfielder, and a striker.

“That’s what we want to see and we hope it can continue. I know (Craig) Westcarr has scored a lot of goals but we haven’t been purely relying on him, which is encouraging.

“We’ve been saying to the lads that they’ve got to be more clinical and much more ruthless, because there will be certain games before the end of the season where we don’t get as many chances as we might like.”

The win against Lutterworth leaves Hucknall two points outside the play-offs but with three games in hand on fifth-placed Aylestone Park FC.

Hucknall held a slender advantage at half-time at Lutterworth thanks to a goal from Westcarr – his 29th of the season – before Oliver Brown and Jordan Phillips netted after the break.

And it was a performance that was met with praise from Graves.

He said: “The pitch was pretty huge and I think it took us a little while to get used to managing the space in the first half, and we maybe got a little bit disconnected.

“Taking the lead before half-time was key. We eventually upped the tempo which allowed us to take control of the game, and I thought it was pretty comfortable for most of the second half to be honest.

“We were counter-attacking like we should do in the second half because we were closer together and played in little units. Overall I was really impressed by how well the lads were able to adjust.