Former Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson odds on favourite to become Notts County's new manager
The former Wigan and Rotherham manager has seen his odds shorten dramatically overnight to 2/5 with Bet Victor to take over at Meadow Lane.
Richardson has been out of work since being sacked by the Millers on 17 April 2024 after winning just two of his twenty-four matches in charge.
He enjoyed success before that spell with Wigan, where he won the League One title in the 2021/22 season.
The Magpies hot seat became vacant after Stuart Maynard was sacked following County’s play-off defeat against AFC Wimbledon.
Odds are provided by BetVictor, who offer the latest Football Betting on markets for the 2025/26 season and special markets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.