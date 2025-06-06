Leam Richardson is the new odds on favourite to be named Notts County's new manager.

Leam Richardson is the odds on favourite to become Notts County’s new manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Wigan and Rotherham manager has seen his odds shorten dramatically overnight to 2/5 with Bet Victor to take over at Meadow Lane.

Richardson has been out of work since being sacked by the Millers on 17 April 2024 after winning just two of his twenty-four matches in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He enjoyed success before that spell with Wigan, where he won the League One title in the 2021/22 season.

The Magpies hot seat became vacant after Stuart Maynard was sacked following County’s play-off defeat against AFC Wimbledon.

Odds are provided by BetVictor, who offer the latest Football Betting on markets for the 2025/26 season and special markets.