Hucknall Town head for Melton Town in good spirits after excellent week

Hucknall Town head into Saturday's UCL Premier North clash at Melton Town in good spirits after progressing in the FA Vase on Saturday and then taking a fine away point at table-topping Grantham Town on Tuesday.

On Saturday the Yellows came away from Boston Town with a 3-1 victory that booked them a place in the Second Qualifying Round away at Lutterworth Town on 20th September.

Manager Tris Whitman was happy with the performance at Boston, where Calrick Dunkely (2) and Lewis Belgrave were on target, saying: “We won a competitive game in which the opposition looked to play direct football throughout.

“While they tried to apply pressure with long balls and quick transitions, they found it difficult to cope with our structured possession play.

Joe Ashurst - scored penalty in draw at table-topping at Grantham

“Our ability to control the tempo, build through the thirds, and exploit spaces in wide and central areas proved decisive.

“The opposition struggled to press effectively and were consistently pulled out of shape by our rotations and movement. This created clear chances, which we capitalised on clinically.

“Overall, it was a strong performance that highlighted our strengths in possession and our ability to manage different styles of play, which helped us progress to the next round.”

The trip to Grantham produced a different game, but again the Yellows applied themselves well as sub Joe Ashurst put them ahead with a 75th minute penalty only for Grantham to level from a corner two minutes from time.

In a match without top striker Niall Towle, who is out through injury and awaiting a scan, the manager had to utilise the depth of the squad and was again pleased with the performance.

“We came away with a hard-earned 1–1 draw away from home to the league leaders,” he said.

“After a tight contest, we took the lead late on from the penalty spot, showing great composure under pressure.

“In the closing stages, the opposition piled on the pressure with long balls and long throws into our box.

“We defended bravely and stood up well to the physical challenge, but were finally pegged back in the final minutes when they equalised from a corner.

“Despite the late setback, it was a resilient and battling performance and the players showed real commitment and togetherness to secure a valuable point on the road.

“So we go into Saturday's match high in confidence and looking to put more points on the board.”