A controversial late goal denied Nottingham Forest victory at Championship promotion rivals Leeds United in a televised match on Saturday evening.

Defender Jack Robinson had headed the Reds in front from a first-half corner before Kemar Roofe turned in a cross with his arm to deny the visitors victory.

The draw left Forest one place and two points outside the play-off positions.

