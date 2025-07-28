Notts County head to Newport County on Saturday with a solid pre-season under their belt.

Martin Paterson admits he is pleased with Notts County’s summer progress ahead of next Saturday’s League Two opener.

Barry Cotter and Alassana Jatta both scored as County wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a solid 2-2 draw against Cardiff City at the weekend.

And it left Paterson confident that his squad are up to speed and ready to go when they travel to Newport County for the first game of the season.

"We are not fully there yet, but I think we are better physically,” said the Magpies boss.

“We are aggressive and able to go the whole 90 minutes, which is something I wanted to change.

“With that aggression we are starting to pass the ball better.

“I am so pleased with the group because when they make individual errors they respond with their chests out.

“We need to refine game management, but I am happy with the progress we are making.”

The County chief was also pleased with how his side adapted in the second half against Cardiff following a tough first 45 minutes.

“It was a really good test, they are a good team,” he said.

“They dominated the first half and we had to change it at half-time.

“There was an added aggression, which is what I wanted, in the second half.

“With confidence comes aggression and all of a sudden we started to pass the ball like we can do.”

Paterson also revealed work is going on behind the scenes to bolster the County squad with new additions.

“We are working really hard to bring players in,” he said. “But it has to be the best player we can get, and that takes time.

“I want them now so I can work with them, but there is a process that we have to trust and respect.”