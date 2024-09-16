Hucknall racer Cooper wins at Oulton Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Riding the Louth based PHR Performance Triumph Daytona 660 Richard Cooper rode to a lights to flag win at a soggy Oulton Park to take the Championship lead in the Pirelli National Sportbike round at the Cheshire circuit on Sunday.

Cooper was odds on favourite for the win as he had been at the forefront of every session during the weekend taking pole position for the race well ahead of his championship rival Edoardo Colombi.

With differing weather conditions throughout the weekend, by the time he lined up for the start of the race it was on a wet track after heavy rain during the day. But Cooper is good in the wet and when the lights went out he was straight into the lead. He never looked back and crossed the finish line well ahead of Ash Barnes with Colombi finishing in third place.

Cooper in action at Oulton Park

This result takes Cooper’s points tally to 243 while Colombi has 242.5 points meaning that Cooper has a slender lead of half a point at the top of the standings with two rounds remaining.

The next round is at Donington Park on September 27/29.

Cooper also saw action in the British Supersport round at Oulton Park. Riding the Russell Racing Yamaha, Cooper was 11th in Saturday’s Sprint race but in the Feature race on Sunday in the rain he rode to a fine win with a 2.2s advantage over Rhys Irwin.