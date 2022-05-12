Papplewick & Linby skipper in confident mood ahead of visit to champions

Ben Trevor-Jones' 69 not out was key to the win.

The result leaves them second in the early standings, four points behind Cuckney who have managed maximum points from their three wins so far.

And it bodes well for this weekend’s trip to face Kimberley Institute, the defending champions and a side who have won two of their three games so far.

Papplewick skipper Ben Trevor-Jones, who hit 69 not out to guide his side to victory last weekend, said: “It was another good win and also important to get the eight points this time.

"It was actually a closer game than the result suggests and we were five down when we still had 60 or 70 runs to find.

"Thankfully the middle order batted well and I was able to play my game of knocking the ball around and occupying the crease which helped us over the line.”

Opener Brent Williams set the stall out early on by smashing 23 off just eight ball before being caught behind, but having seen him score highly in the opening games, Trevor-Jones had no qualms with that mentality.

He said: “That’s how Brent plays and some weeks it’ll come off, like it did in the first games, and some it won’t. Everyone was having a great time watching him but unfortunately he was then out and that’s how it goes sometimes.”

Next up for Papplewick & Linby is a short trip to face defending champions Kimberley, who have won their last two games having initially slipped up in the opener against Hucknall.

And while Trevor-Jones knows a tough test lies in wait, he’s confident his side can maintain their momentum.

He said: “We’ve not played perfectly in any of the matches so far but the run of games we were dealt has allowed us to build some slow momentum.

"If you want to be successful you have to beat the best sides and it’ll be a good test of where we’re at on Saturday because Kimberley are very consistent through their order and they find ways to win games from positions where other teams may lose.

"We’ll have Scott Steel coming into the side too who will offer us lots in both a batting and bowling sense so that will be a bonus.

"These kinds of games are the ones you relish. Our objectives for the year won’t change, in that we’re not expecting to win the league, instead focusing on sustainability and putting together an effective brand of cricket that everyone enjoys.”

*Papplewick’s seconds won by 95 runs at Whitwell on Saturday, whom they bowled out for just 54 with Johnno Gordon taking 5 for 8 after Gareth Blinkhorn had earlier scored 62.