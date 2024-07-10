Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hucknall’s Richard Cooper rode to another second place finish in round four of the Pirelli National Sportbike Championship at Snetterton, breaking the lap record on three occasions during the race.

Cooper is lying second in the championship standings just half a point separating him from series leader Edoardo Colombi.

Cooper said: “I am trying my best and it’s clear to see that if I wasn't here it would be a one horse race at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am giving that bike everything I have got at the moment, I feel like this was one of the best races I have ever ridden and I have been at it 22 years. I left nothing on the line there.”

Richard Cooper in action at Snetterton. Photo by Dave Yeomans.

Riding the PHR Performance Triumph Daytona 660, Cooper suffered a crash during qualifying in wet conditions on the Saturday and ended up starting Sunday’s race from the second row of the grid alongside Colombi.

The rain had cleared up from Saturday and it was dry and sunny for the start of the race and, as the lights went out, Cooper got a swift start ahead of Colombi.

But the young Italian swept past him and Thomas Strudwick to take the lead by the end of the first lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On lap two Cooper managed to get ahead but Colombi was quick to retaliate and once again lead by the end of the lap.

Lap three went the same way with Cooper taking the lead at the last corner and Colombi fighting back on the straight.

The pair pulled away from Strudwick who could not keep up with the fast pace and dropped back.

But the race was on between the top two and the battled lasted through the remainder of the 11-lap affair with the lead exchanged between the two on nearly every lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all came to a head on the final lap with Colombi just ahead of Cooper and on the dash to the flag Colombi took the win by 0.064s from Cooper, who broke his own lap record set earlier in the race, setting a time of 1m 57.324s - 91.09mph.