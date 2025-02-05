I tried the Harrods £75 massive luxury grapes and they tasted just like the ones from M&S
A YouTuber splashed out £75 on a bunch of luxury grapes from Harrods and said they tasted just like the ones from a supermarket.
Carmie Sellitto, 26, bought the grapes while shopping with his parents at the luxury department store in Knightsbridge, London, on January 20.
The costly grapes, imported from Japan, were twice the size of regular ones and came in an elegant brown bag.
But despite their impressive size and lavish packaging, Carmie was left underwhelmed revealing they were no better than the £3 grapes he later bought from M&S.
Carmie, from Shepherd's Bush, London, said: "They looked like mini apples. The way they were presented was insane. But as soon as I took the first bite, I knew I had wasted my money.
“They were really juicy and yummy but I just can't justify spending £75 on grapes. I’d always go for the M&S grapes. They're way more in my price range and taste almost the same. I was obviously disappointed but I guess it's a funny story."