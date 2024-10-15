We visit eerie haunted Winter Green pub where glasses smash and pool balls move on their own
With the spooky season fast approaching, we are taking a look back at our visit to the popular pub...
At the Winter Green pub in Rotherham, pint glasses flip off the bar and smash on the floor, pool balls move on their own in the night and darts are swept onto the floor. Some staff have reported being gripped on the back of the neck whilst sorting barrels below the bar.
The Star's Harry Harrison visited the relatively new pub in Waverley and spoke to General Manager, Emma Thompson, about the spooky CCTV recordings and swinging lights that lead the staff to believe the pub is haunted by a spirit affectionately named 'Derek'.
Paranormal investigators have come from across the country to monitor the pub and both the teams, who Emma said have never met or discuss the Winter Green, reported a ghostly family of four were present.
Emma added: “We had a stool incident in the middle of the night - the alarm went off and we came down thinking the double doors to the garden hadn’t been shut properly. But when we looked on CCTV the stool clearly moves and the bar flips down. We then saw a whoosh, like a white shadow go from the stool over the bar.”
The key figure? A foreman who used to roam the mines beneath where Waverley is now built.
