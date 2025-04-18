Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrity Big Brother is holding another live eviction 👁

Yet another eviction will take place on Celebrity Big Brother.

The public will decide which housemate will depart next.

But how can you watch the latest episode?

A live eviction is set to take place on Celebrity Big Brother tonight. It comes just a couple of days after another star was given the boot by the public.

The cast for the latest series of the reality show on ITV started out at 13 a week and a half ago, but three have already left. It includes two evictions - while one star was removed by Big Brother.

It comes as a new favourite emerged following a dramatic shift in the odds.

What time is the Celebrity Big Brother live eviction?

The CBB House looks comfortable at least! | Initial TV/ ITV

ITV is holding another live eviction as CBB nears the end of its second week. The episode is due to begin at 9pm and will run for around 90 minutes - including ad-breaks.

The extended run-time makes it one of the longer instalments so far. The live specials - including evictions and the launch on April 7 - tend to be longer than the regular episodes.

Which channel is Celebrity Big Brother on TV?

CBB was resurrected last year for a third time and ITV is now its home. The civilian version of Big Brother has also been revived by the broadcaster.

However, unlike the regular edition of the iconic reality show, Celebrity Big Brother airs on ITV1/ STV. It is also available to watch live - or on demand - on ITVX/ STV Player along with the livestream if you want even more CBB action in your life.

The companion show - Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live - can be found on ITV2 each night after the conclusion of the latest episode. It will start at 10.30pm today due to the longer runtime of the live eviction.

