ITV has announced the result of the latest Celebrity Big Brother eviction 👁

ITV has revealed the result of the latest CBB vote.

Three stars were up for eviction - and the decision was left to the public.

But who was the latest celebrity to depart the house?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Celebrity Big Brother on April 15 - don’t read if you haven’t watched the latest episode.

A third star has left the Celebrity Big Brother house after the results of the latest eviction were announced. The live episode was broadcast on ITV tonight (April 15) and the public once again had their say.

It had previously been announced that three housemates were at risk after getting the most nominations. The departing star was greeted by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Who was evicted on Celebrity Big Brother today?

The latest series of Celebrity Big brother may have just kicked off but the show's first eviction is just around the corner. | ITV

The three stars who were at risk were revealed to be Trisha Goddard, Jack P. Shepherd and Patsy Palmer. After the latest public vote it was announced that Trisha Goddard had been evicted and would be leaving the house.

What happened in CBB tonight? Latest recap

Before the result of the live eviction was revealed and the housemate was sent packing, it was time to catch up on the previous day’s action. It included another rule break and played the Big Fame Board Game .

JoJo and Chris were punished for a rule break

Big Brother gathered the housemates in the living room and revealed that JoJo and Chris had broken one of the fundamental rules. He told the celebs that the two had been caught communicating in code.

Big Brother added: “At 1:59am in the bedroom, JoJo wrote messages on Chris’ hand in secret. Chris gave JoJo his hand and said, “you can write it out’. JoJo then wrote on Chris’ hand and said ‘It makes sense, think about it’.”

JoJo quickly jumped in and said: “I solemnly swear, put my hand on a bible, it had nothing to do with nominations.”

As punishment for the rule break, JoJo and Chris were made to speak only through megaphones for the foreseeable future.

The rule break causes waves among the housemates

Speaking in the bedroom, Ella said: “I told you they’ve been having secret conversations.”

Daley added: “But that’s not a punishment, that’s a punishment for us. They’re laughing because they’re annoying us.”

Angellica said, “Big Brother likes to put a cat amongst the pigeons.” Danny replied: “A cat amongst the pigeons? That’s two massively loud hyenas amongst a flock of doves.”

Housemates play the Big Fame Board Game

For today’s (April 15) task, Housemates played ‘The Big Fame Board Game’ and put their celebrity status to the test. Working in teams they had to move their human playing piece around the board where some spaces revealed challenges to complete.

The winning team were rewarded with exclusive access to Big Brother’s VIP drinks reception later in the evening.

One challenge reads - “You’re hosting an awards ceremony, the awards are ‘Biggest Name Dropper’, ‘Biggest Diva’ and ‘Biggest Flirt’. You must award these to three housemates to move forward three spaces.’ And it’s up to Daley to deliver these honours.

Daley said: “The biggest namedropper award goes to Angellica. She has had all the big stars on her show and she’s been telling us about them, just about every time she opens her mouth.”

When Chesney lands on a challenge he has to reveal some headline grabbing information about himself and says, “I was once in a sex club and I was whipped in front of the whole club and there are photos to prove it.”

Donna’s turn sees her reveal the following challenge: “In an attempt to go viral, record a ‘Hot Take’ video where you eat a chilli. To move forward 3 spaces offer your spicy opinion on who you think is going to be evicted tomorrow and why.”

Donna said: “I think Patsy might be evicted tomorrow because maybe she does too much meditation and people are not arsed about that.”

The red team were the winners - including Jack and Trisha.

