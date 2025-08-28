Over 90 acts announced ahead of Hospitality Weekender 2026 - how to get tickets
- The biggest names in drum ‘n’ bass are set to converge to Butlins in Bognor Regis once more in early 2026.
- Hospitality is bringing its incredibly popular Hospitality Weekender back to the resort from January 30.
- The likes of Roni Size, DJ Hype and many more have already been confirmed as part of next year’s line-up.
It’s time to bop to beats in Bognor Regis once again in early 2026 - try saying that with a mouthful of food.
But the incredibly popular Hospitality Weekender is set to return nice and early ahead of the UK summer festival season, taking over the Butlins resort in the South Coast, and not one to rest on its laurels, it has already booked over 90 acts for the festival.
Next year’s highlights include Hedex’s Hospitality debut, Kasra back-to-back with Samurai Breaks, a first-time collaboration between Valve Soundsystem and Virus Recordings, plus Drum & Bass Classics celebrating the genre’s roots - joined by over 100 artists including Metrik, DJ Hype, Flava D, Mandidextrous, Ray Keith, Clipz, Roni Size, Mozey, S.P.Y and more.
Hospitality has been a major player in the D&B scene for over 25 years, with the concept of their weekender to create a "drum & bass village" by taking over the entire Butlin's holiday resort for a three-day, indoor, winter festival.
The event focuses on delivering the full spectrum of drum & bass music across multiple custom indoor arenas, featuring both pioneers and new artists, with a unique feature of the Weekender is that all tickets include on-site accommodation at the resort, which allows festival-goers to avoid the typical muddy fields and tents of other festivals.
When is the Hospitality Weekender taking place in 2026?
This year’s festival at Butlins in Bognor Regis will be held from January 30 to February 2 2026.
Hospitality Weekender 2026 - full list of acts announced
Arena 1 - Hospitality
- Hedex & Eksman
- Mozey
- Danny Byrd B2B Anais
- Flava D
- Nu-Tone
- Kid Hops
- S.P.Y
- A Little Sound
- Soldier
- 2Shy MC & Missy P
- Camo & Krooked B2B Kanine
- Metrik
- P Money B2B Symmetry (K-Y)
- Hoax
- Sabrinah
- Hazard
- Muri Ley
- Evile
- Daxta
- MC AD & PVC
- Kings Of The Rollers
- Sota
- Flipz
- Fred V
- Winslow
- Degs
- Ayah Marar
- Ruthless
- MC ID & Texas
Arena 2 - Valve Sound System
- Controlling & Performing All Weekend - Dillinja
- DJ Hype
- Samurai Breaks B2B Kasra
- Bladerunner
- DJ Storm
- Lemon D
- Charla Green
- MC GQ, Mantmast & Lowqui
- Roni Size
- Bryan Gee
- Jumpin Jack Frost
- Krust B2B Need For Mirrors (L-E)
- Riya
- Promo Zo
- D Read
- MC GQ
- Dynamite MC
- Moose & Carasel
- Ed Rush & Optical
- Audio
- Insideinfo (Classic Neuro Set)
- Kyrist
- Energie Hel
- Thelena
- Taylor
- Rage
- Ryme Tyme & Mantmast
Arena 3 - RUN
- Clipz
- Distorted Minds
- Crystal Clear
- Natty Lou
- Monika
- Audi B2B Gift A
- Mandidextrous
- Eksman
- Harry Shotta
- Herbizie
- Jakes
- Texas
- Westman & Tiny K
Arena 4 - Spearhead
- Spearhead
- Technimatic
- Bcat
- Komoto
- Zero T
- Salo B2B Kta
- Dilemma
- Red
- Ayah Marar
- Ruthless & Lowqui
Arena 5 - DNB Classics
- DJ Hype
- Dnb Classics (Classics DJ Set)
- John B
- DJ Storm
- Nicky Blackmarket (Return To The Decks Session)
- Ray Keith
- Gazzee
- Inter
- Austa
- Ic3
- 2Shy MC
- Deefa & Daddy Earl
How do I get tickets for the Hospitality Weekender 2026?
Tickets for next year’s festival are currently on sale through the Hospitality Weekender website.
Packages on offer this year include self-catered apartments (including a silver upgrade), hotel accommodation, or a simple room at Butlins for those ravers whose only comfort required is a bed to sleep on after a long drum ‘n’ bass session.
Scottish rock giants Biffy Clyro are hitting the road in 2026 with a major UK and European tour—and VIP and hospitality tickets are now on sale. Seat Unique is offering exclusive packages including premium seating, lounge access and fast-track entry, while general admission tickets are available via Ticketmaster. Whether you’re after the five-star experience or just want to see the band live, there are options to suit every fan.