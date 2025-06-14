ITV has confirmed if it will be showing the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final or not 🏉

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is almost time for the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final.

Bath will take on Leicester at the Allianz Stadium Twickenham.

But how can you watch it at home?

After months of crunching tackles, fierce turnovers and jaw-dropping tries it is almost time for the curtain to come down on another season of Premiership Rugby. Just two teams are left standing in the bid for glory at Twickenham.

Bath have secured a return to the final of the competition - 12 months on from their devastating defeat at the Allianz Stadium. Scotland and the Lions’ Fin Russell is looking to guide the club to its first league title in nearly 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twickenham is a much more familiar stomping ground for Leicester Tigers - having won the final 11 times over the years. The most recent of which came in 2022.

But how can you follow the action from home? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Premiership Rugby Final on TV?

The Gallagher Premiership Trophy | David Rogers/Getty Images

TNT Sports will be providing live coverage of the title match at Twickenham once again. The broadcaster has the rights for the English domestic competition and has featured live matches from every round of the 2024-25 season.

The channel will be live from 1.30pm today (June 14), providing a full 90 minutes of build-up ahead of kick-off at the Allianz Stadium in London. But it is not only on TNT, ITV will also be broadcasting the final and its coverage will begin at 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is kick-off at Twickenham?

The final will begin at 3pm and there is the potential for extra time if the teams can’t be separated after 80 minutes. Under the rules it could even end up with penalty kicks to decide the winner - but that is very, very unlikely.

Is the Premiership Rugby Final free-to-watch?

As previously mentioned, the English domestic rugby competition is usually only live on TNT Sports. It means that fans have to have a subscription to the channels to be able to watch matches week-in and week-out.

However ITV does occasionally feature live matches on terrestrial TV throughout the season. The final is one of these games and it will be live on ITV1 and ITVX this weekend.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.