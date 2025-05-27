This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

62 years and counting - Suzi Quatro is set to celebrate her history in the music business with a UK Tour

Legendary rock musician Suzi Quatro has announced a UK tour in 2026.

The iconic performer comes to our shores to celebrate 62 years in the music business.

Here’s where you can catch the trailblazer next year and how you can get tickets to the shows

Considered a trailblazer for women in rock music, US icon Suzi Quatro has announced she is set to celebrate 62 years in music with a 10-date tour of the United Kingdom in 2026.

To date, Suzi has sold an incredible 55 million records and was a constant feature in the UK charts for 101 weeks between 1973 and 1980, renowned for her undeniable knack for great rock and roll. But Suzi's talents are far from one-dimensional.

She proved her versatility with the 1978 duet Stumblin’ In with Chris Norman, which sold a million copies in the US. In a testament to its timeless appeal, the song became a huge worldwide hit again in 2024 through a popular techno version by Cyril.

Suzi Quatro is set to perform in the United Kingdom in 2026 with a handful of dates across the country. | Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Demonstrating her enduring creativity and energy, Suzi continues to release new music, including recent acclaimed albums with her son and a 2023 collaboration with KT Tunstall, Face to Face.

Still a powerhouse performer, she played the main stage at Wacken Open Air, the world's biggest metal festival, in 2024, captivating 85,000 fans with a performance broadcast live on German television. And she's not stopping – recording for her next solo album has already begun, proving Suzi Quatro remains an unstoppable and inspiring force in music.

Speaking ahead of the shows, Quatro said: “It’s my 62nd year in the business, and it still feels like I’ve just started. ‘Devil Gate Drive’, Number 1, 52 years ago. Are you ready now? Let’s do it one more time for Suzi.”

Where is Suzi Quatro touring the United Kingdom in 2026?

The rock icon is set to perform at the following locations on the following dates in 2026:

When can I get tickets to see Suzi Quatro on her 2026 UK Tour?

Tickets to see Suzi Quatro on her UK tour dates will be available through Ticketmaster from May 30 2025 at 10am BST.

