Popular theme park is inviting everyone to free family beach party

The theme park, which is owned by the Mellors Group of Bulwell, has partnered with children’s charity, When you wish Upon a Star, to host a magical, family party to help kick off summer in style.

With a spectacular firework display, live music and children’s entertainment, the party is not to be missed.

The all-day event, on Saturday, July 10, kicks off at noon and runs until 10pm.

Fireworks will be part of the summer fun at Fantasy Island

So, get your glad rags on and let Fantasy Island provide the best of British holiday feels for the whole family.

Also invited to the extravaganza is a range of guests for the children, including popular Transformers characters Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, plus Paw Patrol characters and Saracen from the original Gladiators cast.

So, whilst the little ones enjoy fun activities including balloon modelling, games and competitions, parents can flick off their flip-flops and enjoy the entertainment, whilst sipping on themed mocktails and cocktails and indulging in tasty food.

Paige Harris, head of marketing at Fantasy Island said: “This summer really is unmissable at Fantasy Island.

"Kicking off with our big beach party on July 10, which includes a variety of beach-themed activities and lots of special guests, we’re ready to welcome guests of all ages for some fun in the sun.”

The beach party is in partnership with charity, When You Wish Upon a Star.

The children’s charity has a simple mission – to make dreams come true for children who are living with life-threatening illnesses.

Fantasy Island really is making this summer one to remember for its visitors by hosting its Island Beach fireworks show every Wednesday, from July 14.

The spectacular display is completely free and will also feature a laser light show for the whole family to enjoy at sunset.