The number of permanent employees has grown by 63 since the beginning of 2022.

In January last year, there were 659 permanent employees working in ITP Aero UK in Hucknall.

There are now 722 employees, working in manufacturing, engineering, supply chain and support roles.

ITP Aero has seen its workforce grow by more than 60 in Hucknall in the last year

The site in Hucknall has been continually growing since the business became ITP Aero UK in May 2021.

Since the Hucknall site integrated into ITP Aero’s global footprint, ITP Aero UK has reinforced its presence in the UK by partnering with four research centres and ADS Group, the leading national trade body to help drive forward its commitment to innovation and growth across the UK.

These new relationships with four leading research centres, are a key driver to both specifically support its UK operations, but also the wider ITP Aero group, in meeting its commitments as an organisation to the future of the aviation sector.

ITP Aero’s Hucknall site has also recently kick-started project HEAVEN, financed by the EU’s Clean Aviation Programme and UK Research and Innovation.

This research programme focuses on the delivery of climate-neutral aviation, that will require the use of alternative fuels such as green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel combined with the power density of an ultra-efficient gas turbine engine.

Ian Williamson, managing director for ITP Aero UK, said: “It has been an incredibly busy time over the past two years, preparing for and managing the integration of our UK business, while the aviation industry still continues to recover following the pandemic.

“As we step into 2023, we continue to drive forward alongside our colleagues in ITP Aero around the world.

“We are a growing business, now with even more opportunities to build on our existing customer portfolio.

“We are very proud of the history we have on this site, and we have many people working with us that have formed a real part of that history, with some team members having worked here for up to 40 years.

“The new faces we have welcomed over the past two years have bolstered the capabilities, skills, knowledge and experience we hold in Hucknall.”