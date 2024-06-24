Care home residents fly the flag for Pride Month with popular drag queen
Dripping in ruby sequins, Fanny Burns entertained the residents with live renditions of classic hits such as Shirley Bassey’s ‘Big Spender’.
Pride flags in hand, the residents and staff members had a great time singing and dancing along. 88-year-old resident, Joy Hoar, said,
‘Fanny Burns was wonderful; I have never seen a drag queen before! It was such a great afternoon, and I am already looking forward to her next visit.’
Fanny Burns, otherwise known as Lewis Brown, commented, ‘There is a massive need for Pride across the world, to help support the LGBTQ+ community in countries where it’s still not accepted and understood.
‘Luckily the UK is growing in acceptance, and this is shown by the fact that our care homes, like Fairway View, are supporting the right to be who you are. You don’t have to be LGBTQ+ to fly the flag - just flying the flag will make a difference to someone around you and make them feel loved.’
The Home Manager at Fairway View, Melanie Hayes, added, ‘It’s important to us to celebrate diversity and inclusiveness in our home, and what better way to celebrate Pride Month than with the amazing Fanny Burns.
‘It was fantastic to see so many smiling faces - Fanny Burns fills the home with laughter and song. We all absolutely love her to bits, and we cannot wait to see her again.’
If you would like to find out more about living at Fairway View, you can call the home on 0115 9758770 or email [email protected].
Fairway View is a residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes. With 41 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Fairway View is proud to be rated as OUTSTANDING by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).
