All aboard the dementia bus at Hucknall care home this month

A unique tour bus will be rolling into Harrier House Care Home in Hucknall this month to provide care workers and residents relatives with a virtual experience of what it is like to live with dementia.

By John Smith
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:11 BST

The event will be part of Dementia Action Week, which takes place across the UK from May 15-21.

Families of Harrier House residents who are currently living with dementia will be among the first to hop on board the specially -equipped experience bus with Karen Middleton, dementia manager at Adept Care Homes – which runs the Hucknall home – leading the way.

Offering a range of sensory tools, the bus, which is operated by Training 2 Care, has been designed to provide an insightful, virtual experience to people who do not live with the condition, so they can better understand how dementia impacts on thought processes, behaviours, and feelings among those they care for.

The dementia bus will be coming to Harrier House in Hucknall this month
Karen said: “The training will be invaluable, and our team will be using their experiences to make any necessary adjustments to help improve day to day living for our residents who are living with dementia.

“We will also be inviting teams from across all our homes so they too can receive the same level of training, and we can further develop our dementia care services."

Investment in the Virtual Dementia Tour is part of Adept’s new dementia program to enhance its dementia care offering across all its homes.

Karen said: “We’re excited to be leading the way and having the tour bus on site is the first step towards our vision for enhancing dementia care services across Nottinghamshire and the midlands.

“Good training and support are essential for our team.

“We know that a one sized approach does not fit all, we must first understand the person who is living with dementia, and we want every person to not only live well with dementia but thrive and allows us to ensure our home is a superb place to live or work.

“If you are looking for dementia care or need any further help, contact the home on 0115 647 0183.”

