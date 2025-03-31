Suspect due in court for driving offences in Bulwell
Operational Support officers detained a suspect after the vehicle was driven away from them at speed.
Police made the decision to follow the vehicle in question along Camberley Road, just after 12.25pm on Saturday (March 29).
The empty car was found in Downing Street soon after, with police dogs tracking down a suspect in nearby Bethnal Walk minutes later.
Lee Briggs, 39, was subsequently charged with driving without due care and attention, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, and driving without the correct insurance.
Briggs, of Sandal Street, Lincoln, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 31.