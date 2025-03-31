Suspect due in court for driving offences in Bulwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A suspect was charged with driving offences after police pursued a car through Bulwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operational Support officers detained a suspect after the vehicle was driven away from them at speed.

Police made the decision to follow the vehicle in question along Camberley Road, just after 12.25pm on Saturday (March 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The empty car was found in Downing Street soon after, with police dogs tracking down a suspect in nearby Bethnal Walk minutes later.

A suspect was charged with driving offences after police pursued a car through Bulwell.

Lee Briggs, 39, was subsequently charged with driving without due care and attention, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, and driving without the correct insurance.

Briggs, of Sandal Street, Lincoln, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 31.