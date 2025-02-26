Bulwell man ‘doesn’t know why’ he assaulted his wife and sister-in-law

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

A Bulwell man who punched his wife in the head for no reason before assaulting his sister-in-law has pledged to “do better” and is trying not to drink alcohol, a court has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eduards Skudre was drinking with the women when he hit his wife in the jaw for no reason at 3.30am on August 31, said Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting.

In a statement, his wife of four years said: “When he drinks he becomes violent and shouts at me. I immediately put my arm up to cover my face to stop him hitting me. He continued to hit my arm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was left with a swollen left ear and her sister sustained a split lip when Skudre hit her. He threw a plate at the wall, pushed his wife over, and threatened to smash the windows if they called the police.

Chantelle Turner, mitigating, said Skudre, who has no previous convictions, “doesn't know why he did it” and “doesn't want to offer any excuses today.”

“He is making no attempt to minimize his actions. He is trying to take steps to do better and is trying not to drink alcohol. He accepts he was under the influence of alcohol but he doesn't feel he has an ongoing problem.”

Skudre, 39, of Bancroft Road, Bulwell, admitted two counts of common assault via a Russian interpreter when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District judge Sunil Khanna told him: “This was appalling behaviour and being in drink is no excuse.”

He imposed a 12-month community order with five rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Skudre must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.