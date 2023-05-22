News you can trust since 1904
Bulwell attempted murder: Six charged after teen stabbed in the neck

Six suspects are facing charges as part of an investigation relating to the attempted murder of a man in Bulwell.

By John Smith
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:45 BST

The victim, who was aged 18 at the time of the attack, was stabbed in the neck during the incident which happened on Keys Close, Bulwell, on February 1, shortly after 10pm.

He suffered serious physical injuries and remains in hospital.

A woman, aged in her 30s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the same incident.

The attack happened on Keys Close in Bulwell in February. Photo: GoogleThe attack happened on Keys Close in Bulwell in February. Photo: Google
Jawon Thomas, aged 24, and 20-year-old Andre Saunders-Johnson, both of HMP Nottingham, have been charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 1.

Jaekwon Marks, 25, of HMP Wayland, Norfolk, has been summonsed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 25 to face the same charges.

Kyarnie Thompson, 19, of Nottingham, and 41-year-old Lucy Hefford, of HMP Foston Hall, Derbyshire, have both been charged with robbery.

Thompson was released on conditional bail and Hefford was remanded in custody. Both are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 1.

Mollie Croft, 24, of Nottingham, has been charged with assisting an offender.

She has been released on conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 25.

Detective Sergeant Simon Carter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While this was an isolated, self-contained incident, with no wider threat to the public, we are treating it extremely seriously.

“Thanks to a great combined effort involving our investigative team, arrest teams and analyst, and the Crown Prosecution Service, we have been successful in securing these significant charges.

“As we continue to progress with our investigation, we are still urging anyone who has information which could assist us with our inquiries, who hasn’t already come forward, to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident 774 of February 1, 2023. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.