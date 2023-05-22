The victim, who was aged 18 at the time of the attack, was stabbed in the neck during the incident which happened on Keys Close, Bulwell, on February 1, shortly after 10pm.

He suffered serious physical injuries and remains in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A woman, aged in her 30s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the same incident.

The attack happened on Keys Close in Bulwell in February. Photo: Google

Jawon Thomas, aged 24, and 20-year-old Andre Saunders-Johnson, both of HMP Nottingham, have been charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jaekwon Marks, 25, of HMP Wayland, Norfolk, has been summonsed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 25 to face the same charges.

Kyarnie Thompson, 19, of Nottingham, and 41-year-old Lucy Hefford, of HMP Foston Hall, Derbyshire, have both been charged with robbery.

Thompson was released on conditional bail and Hefford was remanded in custody. Both are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mollie Croft, 24, of Nottingham, has been charged with assisting an offender.

She has been released on conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 25.

Detective Sergeant Simon Carter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While this was an isolated, self-contained incident, with no wider threat to the public, we are treating it extremely seriously.

“Thanks to a great combined effort involving our investigative team, arrest teams and analyst, and the Crown Prosecution Service, we have been successful in securing these significant charges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As we continue to progress with our investigation, we are still urging anyone who has information which could assist us with our inquiries, who hasn’t already come forward, to please contact us as soon as possible.”