Hucknall motorist was uninsured and using hand-held phone whilst driving

A Hucknall man has pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and using a hand-held mobile phone whilst at the wheel.
By John Smith
Published 8th Feb 2024, 09:38 GMT
Jamie Hancock, aged 33, of Hazel Grove, was stopped by police on February 25 last when they spotted him driving along Bestwood Park Drive while using a hand-held mobile.

Subsequent checks also revealed Hancock had no insurance.

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court he was fined £120, plus £90 costs and a £48 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.