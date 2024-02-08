Hucknall motorist was uninsured and using hand-held phone whilst driving
A Hucknall man has pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and using a hand-held mobile phone whilst at the wheel.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jamie Hancock, aged 33, of Hazel Grove, was stopped by police on February 25 last when they spotted him driving along Bestwood Park Drive while using a hand-held mobile.
Subsequent checks also revealed Hancock had no insurance.
At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court he was fined £120, plus £90 costs and a £48 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.