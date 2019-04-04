Three men burst into elderly person's Bulwell home and make threats before escaping with mobile phones

Three men burst into an elderly person's home and threatened them before escaping with two mobile phones.

The incident happened at 11.30am on Calder Walk, Bulwell, yesterday.

Call police on 101 with any information.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "We were called at 11.30am to reports of three men forcing their way into an address in Calder Walk in Bulwell.

"An elderly resident has been restrained and threatened. They have searched the house and escaped with two mobile phones. No arrests have been made."

Call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting 312 of April 3.