The incident happened at the cashpoint at the Tesco store on Ashgate Road on Thursday, May 25, at 5pm.

A woman withdrawing money was pushed aside and her cash stolen by a youth aged about 14 wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

The offender was accompanied by another youth and they made off on scooters or bikes towards the town centre.

A woman was robbed while using the cashpoint at the Tesco store on Ashgate Road in Hucknall. Photo: Google

Police are also appealing for information on several other incidents of theft, burglary, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

A group of youths were throwing stones or rocks at windows of the Wilko Store in Hucknall, on Thursday, May 25, at 6.55pm, but it is not known if any damage was caused.

A garage on Charles Street, Hucknall was broken into between 9.30pm on May 25 and 12.15am the following day. A motorbike, electric bike and two mountain bikes were stolen – the motorbike was later recovered.

Some lorry seals were cut and a package was stolen from the lorry on Sentinel Drive, Annesley, on Friday, May 26, at 4.40am – persons in a black car seen driving away may have been responsible.

A purse was stolen from a black Nissan Juke parked at the market in Hucknall, on May 26, between 1.40pm and 2pm.

An attempt was made to force open the side door of a white Volkswagen van parked on Broomhill Road, Hucknall, between 4.30pm on Saturday, May 27, and 7.30am on Tuesday, May 30.

A glass panel was smashed at the Butlers Hill Tram Stop in Hucknall, on May 27, at 8.45pm.

Some bikes were stolen from a garage in a block of garages on Christchurch Road, Hucknall, between 10.30pm on May 27 and 5.30am the following day.

A black Lexmoto motorcycle was stolen from a back garden on Portland Road, Hucknall, believed by two males, between 11.30pm on May 27 and 8.30am the following day.

A householder heard a male and a female talking in the back garden of a property on Linby Road, Hucknall, on Sunday, May 28, at 1.30am, before a hand reached through an open window and stole two silver chains that were on the windowsill before the persons made off.

External wall lights were stolen from a property in Lacey Avenue, Hucknall, sometime between May 28 and 9pm on Wednesday, May 31.

A grey Ford Fiesta on Osier Drive, Annesley, was keyed on the rear door and bonnet sometime between Monday, May 29 and 6.30pm the following day.

A house on Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall was broken into between 8pm on May 29, and 7.30am the following day. A passport, bank cards and some cash was stolen.

Two young males attempted to break into a conservatory of a house on Rolleston Close, Hucknall, on Tuesday, May 30, at 3.25am, but were disturbed by the householder and ran off.

A small window in a back door of a house on Laughton Crescent, Hucknall, was put through between 11pm on May 30, and 1.30am the following day.

