Firefighters and police were called when a nearby resident saw flames and smoke coming from a car park on the road yesterday evening, Thursday, July 6.

Marcus Pratt, crew manager at Hucknall Fire Station, said: “We were able to put out the fire quite quickly, it was just one car and two of the team used breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

"There were no injuries."

Firefighters were called to deal with a car fire in a residental Hucknall car park. Photo: Mark Banner

Mark Banner, the resident who first saw the fire, said: “I looked out of my living room window and was shocked to see flames coming from a vehicle in the adjacent car park on George Street.

“The flames reached about 10 to 15-feet high and thick black smoke covered the car park.

“While I was on the phone to the emergency services, there was a loud explosion from the car on fire that was easily heard by the operator and she asked me to stop on the line until the fire brigade arrived.

“I don't know what the circumstances were or why the car caught on fire.

“The firefighters cordoned off the vicinity including my bungalow so I sat on the corner bench out of the way as I couldn't get back into my home which had been cordoned off.

“It was about an hour later after the firefighters had put out the car fire and made it completely safe, that the cordon was taken down.

“The fire brigade and police turned up within minutes of the call – their response was very quickly.

“It’s good that that when situations like this occur, you can rely upon the emergency services to respond because other vehicles could have easily have caught fire adding to a much more complicated situation than it already was had the response not had been so prompt.”

The cause of the blaze is not known at this stage.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spoeksman said: “We received a call at 6:52pm on July 6 to a car fire on George Street in Hucknall.

“A fire crew from Hucknall Fire Station attended and extinguished the fire.