The egg hunt has been organised by the town branch of The Nottingham Building Society and there are three Easter egg prizes up for grabs.

There are 15 participating shops in the Bulwell area that are displaying eggs within their windows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All participating shops have entry forms, as does the building society branch, and all children need to do is write down which shops are displaying an egg.

The Nottingham has launched its annual Easter egg hunt in Bulwell town centre

The competition is free to enter and all entry forms need to be in for April 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kirsty Woodward, Bulwell branch manager at The Nottingham, said: “We just wanted to spread some Easter joy and give the children around Bulwell something fun to do whilst shopping over the Easter break."