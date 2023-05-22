Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning – thinking, remembering, reasoning – which can affect a person’s day-to-day life and activities.

Functions that can be impacted are memory, language skills, visual perception, problem solving, self-management and the ability to focus and pay attention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hall Park has been supporting families with pioneering dementia care in specially-designed, dementia-friendly Memory Lane communities since 1992.

Residents at Hall Park supported Dementia Action Week

Jodie Rakhra, home manager, said: “Dementia affects many of our residents so all staff receive specialist dementia training to provide person-centred care at the heart of everything we do.

“We are proud to provide an environment that helps residents to find their way around independently as much as possible, and that residents are happy to call home.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

During dementia action week, residents spent time learning about the importance and emotional benefits of singing, music and physical exercise through themed singalongs, gentle exercise sessions and listening to relaxing music while doing arts and crafts creating beautiful pictures of forget-me-not flowers and the room was calm and full of silence while everyone concentrated on their work.

Jodie said: “Back in October 2022 some of our residents completed a basic dementia training course which we will do again due to the interest from our new residents and older residents would like to do it again as they know the importance of having all the information to try and prevent dementia.