The council began subsidising the service in September 2022 and appointed Stagecoach as the new operator.

However, it was feared the service faced the axe again next month.

Stagecoach will continue to run the 141 service with support from Nottinghamshire Council

This would have been especially painful for Hucknall, given the cuts that have already been implemented on the Connect services serving the town estates.

But now, the council has worked closely with Stagecoach to introduce a new operating model for the 141, which will see the cost of the subsidy for the council taxpayer decrease over time as the operator implements new ideas to improve, develop and market the service.

The route and the timetable will remain the same, meaning local residents will continue to benefit from a regular service.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “We are delighted that the 141 service will continue, and this is great news for residents and passengers.

“This is an essential route for local people to get to work, go to the shops, visit family, attend medical appointments and to travel for leisure.

“I am really pleased that there has been an increase in passengers travelling on the service since the council began supporting the service, because it shows we were right to do so, and how important the service is for all the communities.

"We hope passenger numbers will continue to grow, making the future of the service even more secure.

“We have been working very hard with Stagecoach to ensure the future of the 141 and we are committed to keeping this service running.”

Dan Shearer and Lee Haywood, from the Save the 141-bus campaign, said: “We are delighted that our campaign and petition to save the 141 bus route has been successful.

"Communities across Ashfield and Nottinghamshire will be relieved that such a vital bus route has been saved.