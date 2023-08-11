The festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, not just in Hucknall, but all around in the surrounding towns and villages as well took place for the first time last year and was a huge success.

Last year’s event was organised by the landlords of four pubs in the town – Damo's Bar, The Red Lion, Byron's Rest and The Half Moon, with support from other organisations and venues in the town, including the Arc Cinema and the John Godber Centre.

This year’s event is being organised by the landlords of the Half Moon and new sports bar Ballers, which opened up on High Street last month.

Hucknall Pride is set to return to the town next month

Ash Stockton, landlord and owner of Ballers, said: “This was going to be organised by Damo’s Bar and the Half Moon but Damo’s has sadly now closed down.

"So myself and the landlord at the Half Moon have put our heads together and we’re hold a big day of celebrations on September 2.

"We’re going to have a Craig David tribute, drag queens, a DJ in drag and plenty more.

"It’ll be hosted by ourselves and the Half Moon and it should be a really good day.”

Last year’s event was very popular and many people from around the town, not just the LGBTQ+ community were hoping something would happen again this year.

The sad closure of Damo’s cast an air of doubt on that but now Ballers has stepped in to partner with the Half Moon to ensure Hucknall Pride 2023 will go ahead.

Ash continued: “Last year’s was event was really good and it’s important we keep something like this going because otherwise towns like Hucknall just end up losing everbody to the cities, that’s what happens.”

So far, just Ballers and the Half Moon are hosting events but Ash is hoping that other pubs and venues will come on board and join them as the event date gets closer.