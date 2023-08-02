Ballers, on High Street, is a new sports bar which opened its doors for the first time at the end of July.

And owner Ashley Stockton says the new venue has proved an instant hit with residents.

He said: “We do live sport and live music, any live sporting event that’s on will be on in the bar and we have live music every Saturday night, a lot of times from 7pm but if it’s a tribute act we’ll start a bit later.

Ballers sports bar has opened up on High Street in Hucknall

"The football season starts again this week so we’ll have all that on in the bar and plenty more besides.”

The bar is in the building previously occupied by the H2O bar, which closed its doors last October.

And Ashley said coming to Hucknall and taking over the building was an obvious decision in his eyes.

Ballers will be showing all live sports events and is already proving popular with the locals

He said: “My friend owns the Half-Moon pub just across the road and Hucknall is a lovely little town so it made perfect sense to open up here.

“It was a massive job changing over the bar from what it was to what it is now – we were working solidly for five weeks to get the interior ready, but has all been worth it.

“There was no sports bar in the town before we opened and I’ve no idea why, I really don’t get it why there wouldn’t be, so there was clearly an opportunity there and we’ve taken it.

“They’ve got plenty of pubs and bars but no actual sports bar for people, until now.”

Ballers opened its doors for the first time on July 28 and Ashley said it was a great night.

He said: “It was brilliant, we had singers, saxophonists and it was a great atmosphere.

"And people kept coming throughout the weekened, we’ve been busy every day since we opened and people seem to really love it."

The next stage for the business, Ashley confirmed, will be to have an outdoor drinking area and start serving food, once they have initially established themselves in the town.