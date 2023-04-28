Double life-saving cop wins award in memory of police officer killed on duty in Bulwell

PC Nick Lewis drew on his experience with the Nottinghamshire County Swim Squad to rescue both a 12-year-old girl and a woman from the River Trent in separate incidents.

On the first occasion, the river was fast-flowing with dangerous undercurrents, but without hesitation PC Lewis jumped in after the child, who was struggling to keep her head above water, due to the thick and woollen clothing she was wearing.

The response cop swam out to her and had to battle and swim hard to ensure they both returned to the side of the river.

PC Nick Lewis is one of the winners of this year's Ged Walker Award

Two months later, he saved another woman’s life who had deliberately entered the river as part of a suicide attempt.

Again, PC Lewis was quickly on scene and swam out to the woman, before managing to pull her to safety despite her determined efforts to kick away from him.

Such was his bravery, Nick was chosen as a winner of the PC Ged Walker Award at this year’s Nottinghamshire Police Force Awards.

The award is named in Ged’s memory after he was killed trying to stop a stolen taxi in Bulwell in January 2003.

PC Lewis, who was part of the West Bridgford Response team at the time of the incidents in 2021, said it was a huge honour to win the accolade.

He said: “I’m really proud to win the Ged Walker Award.

“It’s a bit on a personal note for me as I used to swim a lot with Ged’s kids when we were younger.

“Ged means an awful lot to everyone at Nottinghamshire Police.

"To learn I was getting this award really did make my day and put the biggest smile on my face.”

PC Lewis was among three police officers to receive a PC Ged Walker Award at this year’s Force Awards ceremony, with Sergeant Dan Griffin and PC Amy Pannell also receiving the award.

Both officers had volunteered to stay on after their working shift to assist with patrols to improve community safety in the Arboretum area.

Whilst on patrol, they came across two individuals who had been smoking cannabis.

The officers stopped them to conduct a search, with one becoming uncompliant and very aggressive.

One offender then produced a knife, chased and stabbed Sergeant Griffin four times – including twice in the chest.

Despite his injuries, Sergeant Griffin took the offender down onto the floor and detained him until further assistance arrived.

He was helped by PC Pannell, who ran into the face of danger with no hesitation to come to her colleague’s aid.

She applied first aid on the sergeant’s injuries whilst still trying to restrain the offender on the ground, so that he couldn’t hurt anyone else.

Assistance soon arrived. Sergeant Griffin was rushed to hospital while the offender was taken into custody and is now in prison.