Some 45 riders from across the East Midlands took on a grueling 170-mile route in aid of Care of Police Survivors, which supports the families of police personnel who have died in the line of duty.

The riders, including Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, set off from Leicester early on Friday, July 28 and were given a rousing reception as they arrived at Nottinghamshire Police headquarters in Arnold later in the afternoon.

After a well-earned break and a moment of reflection at the force’s memorial garden, the riders continued on their way to their next stop, Derbyshire Police headquarters.

More than 40 riders took part in the annual ride in memory of Ged Walker and other fallen officers. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

On Sunday, July 30, they headed to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, where they were joined by several hundred other riders from across the country.

The multi-day ride, now an annual event, was again completed by survivor Tracy Walker, her daughter Rebecca and son Matt to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of Ged, a popular dog handler, who was killed on duty in Bulwell in 2003 while trying to stop a stolen car.

Further donations can be made to the fund at justgiving.com/fundraising/chapter9put

Chief Inspector Paul Lefford, organiser of this year's ride, said: “This is a great example of our policing family pulling together in aid of a really good cause.

“COPS is a great charity that provides excellent support for the families of fallen officers, and I am thrilled with how many volunteers put themselves forward for this.

“This was a challenging route, so I really am full of admiration for everyone who agreed to take part and everyone who has sponsored us.

Ms Meynell said: “I was delighted to take part in this year’s ride and show my support for this brilliant cause.