Hucknall care home residents just love to be beside the seaside in Skegness

Residents of a Hucknall care home were all smiles as they embarked on a seaside adventure, thanks to the generous support of the Hucknall Rotary Club.

Residents of Harrier House were able to enjoy a heartwarming day trip to Skegness to relive some of their cherished memories all while creating new ones.

The Rotary Club sponsored the whole trip and residents were treated to a comfortable coach journey, a morning of playing arcade games and rides followed by a tray each of freshly battered fish and chips to enjoy while watching the seagulls flying over the waves.

One of the delighted residents, said: It felt great to be by the seaside, and feel the sand between my toes.”

His sentiments were echoed the collective happiness shared by all who attended.

Harrier House’s dedicated activities and wellbeing team ensured that every detail was taken care of, from arranging a seaside lunch to handing out sticks of rock, a sweet reminder of their adventure.

For many residents, it was a day filled with laughter, camaraderie, and cherished moments.

Samantha Kavanagh, manager at the home, said: “The residents of Harrier House and the team extend their heartfelt gratitude to the local Rotary Club for their unwavering support and generosity.

"Such community-driven initiatives exemplify the spirit of unity and compassion that brings communities together.

Harrier House and the Rotary Club are now looking forward to fostering more meaningful partnerships in the future, with the shared goal of enhancing the lives of the elderly in the community.

1 . Having a paddle Residents took the chance to dip their toes in the sea

2 . Great fun The trip was generously paid for by the Hucknall Rotary Club

3 . Test your strength Residents enjoyed having a go at some traditional seaside games