Residents living near Nabb Park, on Nabbs Lane, say the fair vehicles driving on to the park, setting up rides and then driving off again afterwards – added to people walking all over the area when visiting the fair – left the ground in an appaling state.

Parents, in particular, say the decision to allow the fair to go ahead, after several days of heavy rain and thunderstorms had left the ground saturated and in no fit state to have heavy vehicles driving over it, ‘beggared belief’.

And they were further angered by the fact the ground was ruined right at the start of the school holidays, meaning children cannot now play on the park as much as they would like.

Nabb Park after the fair (left) and after the council had carried repair work on the ground

One parent, who declined to be named, said: “The field is absolutely destroyed, it looks like a ploughed field. It is madness this has happened at the start of the school summer holidays when kids will be wanting to use these open spaces.

“It will cost thousands, if not tens of thousands to repair the ground properly, it’s a total shambles.

“It’s farcical that they can cancel events like this because of something like high winds at the drop of a hat, but this was allowed to go ahead despite the thunderstorms and all the rain we had recently that left everywhere soaked.”

However, the council has reacted swiftly to people’s complaints and already set about repairing the damage caused to the park field – with the area already looking much better than it did.

A council spokeswoman said: “The council has worked with the show organisers to carry out remedial work to improve the park’s condition and we will also be overseeding the affected areas.