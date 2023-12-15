Watnall Road in Hucknall has re-opened to residents and road users following flooding from recent storms which closed the road.

The road, which operates as a main link between Hucknall and Watnall, was reopened today (Friday) after water levels receded enough to allow machinery to access the entrance to a culverted watercourse that runs beneath the road.

This allowed council teams to clear debris which had collected during the flood.

It also enabled inspectors to assess the damage to the footway in the area, caused by the amount of water and drivers mounting the footway.

Cars stuck in flooding on Watnall Road during Storm Babet. Photo: Pawel Banak

Repairs to the area are being organised to take place as soon as possible.

Previously, works had taken at the site to deliver drainage improvements due to historical issues with flooding, caused by the road being at a low point and its proximity to the nearby watercourse.

A council spokesperson said: "The above-average rainfall experienced in recent months, falling on already saturated ground, resulted in an increase in the amount of water flowing through the watercourse and a significant amount of standing water in nearby fields, which ultimately flooded the road.

"Once water levels in the surrounding fields subside, further investigation works will take place to see if any other measures could be implemented to minimise future impacts along the road.

"We will also be working with landowners in the area to ensure drainage ditches and watercourses on their land are effectively maintained to maximise the flow of water."

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), cabinet member for transport and environment, added: “We thank road users in the area for their patience with flooding issues which have impacted our roads.

"These are very challenging conditions and our teams have been prioritising works at a number of locations throughout the county, including Watnall Road.

“Resolving flooding issues is very much a priority for the council and that’s why we have invested many millions of pounds in various schemes – major and minor – across Nottinghamshire.”

“We’ve experienced a very wet period of weather, with rivers and local watercourses flowing at high or exceptionally high levels and the ground being saturated across the county.

“We’re pleased to have been able to get Watnall Road re-opened, but our work doesn’t end there.

"Further investigations will take place and we’ll do what we can together with landowners in the local community to minimise future impacts.

“It is also an example of the damage that weather events can cause to our highways, with a significant amount of deterioration on the footway which we now need to repair, and will do so as soon as possible.