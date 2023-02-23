Last year, the popular park celebrated its 100th anniversary with a huge party in the park and now, the council is planning to do it all again for the crowning of King Charles III.

Planning is in progress for the event – which will take place between 10am and 3pm on the day – and next week, the council is meeting the Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire and his office to go through plans which were announced at a meeting of the council’s cabinet this week.

Plans include a family fun day with a mixture of activities as well as a live broadcast of the ceremony.

Titchfield Park in Hucknall will host Ashfield District Council's official event to celebrate the King's coronation

The council is also looking at hosting live entertainment and performances from local performers.

Families will be encouraged to bring along a picnic and there are plans for children’s entertainment on the day, face-painting, garden games and other activities.

Coun Dave Shaw, who represents Hucknall North, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the official council event in the heart of Hucknall.

"The Coronation of King Charles III is a huge hallmark event and it’s only right that we celebrate at Titchfield Park.

"We can’t wait for Hucknall host the biggest event in the district to mark this important event.”

