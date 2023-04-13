News you can trust since 1904
Information needed on old Hucknall footballer's birth date

An author is appealing for further information on an old Hucknall footballer.

By John Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST

Phil Dennett is seeking information on Jack Hall, who was born John Henry Hall in Hucknall Torkard.

He played for Hucknall Boys Club and Newark FC in the Midland League, before going on to play for Stoke, from 1904-06, Brighton, from 1906-08 and Middlesbrough in 1908.

He then played for Leicester Fosse and finally Birmingham from 1910-16, before a spell at Hucknall Town.

Mr Dennett is particularly looking to pinpoint Jack’s date of birth.

He said: “I do know he died at the age of 68 in Birmingham in February 1949.

“This suggests he was born in 1880 or perhaps 1881.

“A birth date of July 3, 1883 has been published elsewhere, but the date of his death suggests this might be wrong.

"Unfortunately, records from that time are often incomplete.”

Anyone with any accurate information on Jack’s birth date can email Mr Dennett at [email protected] or call him on 01444 245466.

