He played for Hucknall Boys Club and Newark FC in the Midland League, before going on to play for Stoke, from 1904-06, Brighton, from 1906-08 and Middlesbrough in 1908.

He then played for Leicester Fosse and finally Birmingham from 1910-16, before a spell at Hucknall Town.

Information is needed on Hucknall footballer Jack Hall's date of birth

Mr Dennett is particularly looking to pinpoint Jack’s date of birth.

He said: “I do know he died at the age of 68 in Birmingham in February 1949.

“This suggests he was born in 1880 or perhaps 1881.

“A birth date of July 3, 1883 has been published elsewhere, but the date of his death suggests this might be wrong.

"Unfortunately, records from that time are often incomplete.”

