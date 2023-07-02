News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Police out and about in Bulwell to engage with the community

Police from the city north neighbourhood team spent a day in Bulwell in a bid to engage with the public and show a friendly face.
By John Smith
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 17:14 BST

Officers and PCSOs were out in the town centre on June 28 alongside market traders.

The team had members of the public approaching them asking for help with antisocial behaviour issues, concerns over speeding and seeking some reassurance following the recent death of a man onboard a tram.

The engagement day saw the officers handing out leaflets, free merchandise and simply just having a chat.

Police and community support officers visited Bulwell to meet and speak with residentsPolice and community support officers visited Bulwell to meet and speak with residents
Police and community support officers visited Bulwell to meet and speak with residents
Most Popular

The day is one of many set to take place in the market over the coming months.

Read More
Prolific Hucknall offender Pete Bailey banned from whole town for five years

Bulwell sergeant Jerone Taylor, said: “Being out and about where the public are and getting to spend time having conversations with the people in our community and offering them advice and guidance is so vital in making sure people feel heard and know we are there.

“Engagement days like this are so important and – following the tragic events on June 26 when a man tragically lost his life onboard a tram approaching Highbury Vale – days like this are even more important so we can reassure the public and answer any questions they may have.

Shoppers at Bulwell Market had their chance to share their concerns with police officersShoppers at Bulwell Market had their chance to share their concerns with police officers
Shoppers at Bulwell Market had their chance to share their concerns with police officers

“As police officers we are there for our communities so if you want a chat or need any advice, please do approach one of us and we’ll always help the best we can.”

To contact the police, call 101 or vist the Nottinghamshire Police website at nottinghamshire.police.uk

Related topics:PoliceBulwell