Officers and PCSOs were out in the town centre on June 28 alongside market traders.

The team had members of the public approaching them asking for help with antisocial behaviour issues, concerns over speeding and seeking some reassurance following the recent death of a man onboard a tram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The engagement day saw the officers handing out leaflets, free merchandise and simply just having a chat.

Police and community support officers visited Bulwell to meet and speak with residents

The day is one of many set to take place in the market over the coming months.

Bulwell sergeant Jerone Taylor, said: “Being out and about where the public are and getting to spend time having conversations with the people in our community and offering them advice and guidance is so vital in making sure people feel heard and know we are there.

“Engagement days like this are so important and – following the tragic events on June 26 when a man tragically lost his life onboard a tram approaching Highbury Vale – days like this are even more important so we can reassure the public and answer any questions they may have.

Shoppers at Bulwell Market had their chance to share their concerns with police officers

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As police officers we are there for our communities so if you want a chat or need any advice, please do approach one of us and we’ll always help the best we can.”