One small dog died after it was attacked by three powerful dogs that were off the lead in Sellers Wood, while another dog was attacked in Snape Wood but managed to survive.

A public meeting was held in the town at Sketchley Court on April 11 to discuss the incidents and what could be done.

Around 50 people attended, along with local police.

Owners of aggressive dogs are being told to keep better control of their pets after a small dog was killed in a dog attack

And Coun Jane Lakey (Lab), who represents Bulwell on Nottingham City Council and led the meeting, was pleased to see the concerns being taken seriously by both residents and the police.

She said: “It is important to stress that there is no over-reaction here, this is not pandemic, but there have been a couple of serious incidents recently and some less serious, but nonetheless noteworthy incidents and it’s all about getting ahead of the issue.

"It is a fact that the number of dogs owned across the UK rose during lockdown and people like these kind of status dogs, a lot of which are fine with other people but not with other animals.

"We got a very good response to the meeting, largely thanks to the work of a group of people on the Snape Wood estate who leafleted the area.

"It was also attended by the local police sergeant in person too, which was also very encouraging.

"I think the message that came from it was that for most people, their dogs hadn’t been victim of these attacks but hearing about these incidents made them very wary and nervous about walking their dogs in woods, open spaces or areas where dogs remain that have attacked others.

"It was ultimately about what we can do and the message was very clear that people who own dogs that could potentially be very aggressive with other dogs, need to change their behaviour, these dogs need to be kept on a lead in public places, fences and gates need to be high enough to keep the dog closed in and witnesses need to report incidents to the police when they happen.”