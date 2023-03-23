Angry Hucknall residents demand controversial new housing plans are scrapped

The plans are for houses to be built on land off Hayden Lane and although the build will fall under Gedling Council’s remit, residents say it will be Hucknall’s already creaking infrastructure that will be forced to bear the brunt.

The biggest controversy about the plans, however, is the proposal for access roads to the site to be built from the cul-de-sacs Delia Avenue and Dorothy Avenue.

And residents of both roads are furious about the plans, saying having the access roads at the end of their streets will massively impact their lives and ruin the area.

Residents of Delia Avenue and Dorothy Avenue are unhappy at plans to use their roads as access roads to the proposed building site

Your Dispatch reported last year on Hucknall councillors from the Ashfield Independent and Labour parties vowing to oppose the plans, saying Hucknall could not take any more housing.

And now local residents of both Delia Avenue and Dorothy Avenue, and residents of Hayden Lane, want to bring the plans back to public attention again to make their opposition clear to the council.

More than 70 objections to the plans have already been received to the council’s website, many saying the same thing – that Hucknall’s infrastructure will not be able to cope with the increased numbers of people living in the town and that the cul-de-sacs are unsuitable for using as access roads to the proposed site.

Residents say Delia Avenue and Dorothy Avenue are too narrow for heavy machinery and lorries to use as access roads

Dawn Brown, a resident of Delia Avenue, said: “This is going to have a massive impact on the area.

"This little area is rural, it’s lovely and the traffic problems this is going to cause will be huge.

"This is also a walking route for many of us and we’re going to lose all that and I just think that’s so wrong.

"I’ve lived here since 1997 and people always seem to have tried to build on the land behind these two roads and it’s always been rejected before but companies keep trying everything they can to push plans like this through.

The proposals are for 135 houses to be built on land behind the roads

