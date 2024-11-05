Ashfield Council to do ‘damnedest’ to argue case to keep Hucknall levelling up cash

An Ashfield councillor says he will ‘do his damnedest’ to fight for Hucknall to keep £9m in levelling up funding after the Government said it was minded to withdraw it.

Under the previous Conservative Government’s levelling up agenda, Ashfield Council had been successful in securing £9.2m for improvements to Hucknall town centre.

However, the money is now in doubt following the new Labour Government’s Budget, delivered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves on October 30.

In a letter to council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Bulwell MP Alex Norris (Lab), who is Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Growth and Building Safety at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, said the Government was ‘minded to withdraw funding’.

Coun Matt Relf says he and Ashfield Council will do their damnedest to ensure Hucknall keeps its levelling up cash. Photo: Submitted

The final decision, however, will be subject to a consultation.

Previous funding awards to areas like Sutton, Kirkby and Bulwell are not affected as they were all made before this year’s spring budget.

Ashfield Council had intended to spend the Hucknall money on improvements access, transport and heritage improvements.

Coun Matt Relf (Ash Ind), executive lead member for growth, regeneration and local planning, said: “A huge amount of officer time and partner time has been spent on putting this bid together, so it is not a small piece of work.

“We are really frustrated by this because we are ready to get going on this, and Hucknall really needs this.

“To be fair to them, they have said it is a consultation but it does seem there is a very biased language around it, because they are saying they are mindful to pull it back.

"So we are going to be doing our damnedest to make sure we are putting our case forward as to why this is so needed.

“I’m confident of our ability to put back an extremely compelling argument as to why this should still go ahead.”

One of the planned heritage projects had been the creation of a new visitor centre at the Church of St Mary Magdalene.

The church is the resting place of Lord Byron and his mathematician daughter Ada Lovelace, and £750,000 was going to be invested in the development of the new visitor centre.

Rev Rachael Burn, who is leading the project, said they had intended to combine the money with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to make further improvements to the building.

Under the plans, a second floor would have been installed to provide a better view of the church’s collection of Charles Eamer Kempe stained glass windows.

The 20 Kempe windows are one of the largest collections in any parish church in England.

Rev Burn said: “It is obviously a disappointment, but we appreciate a new Government would want to review its inherited spending position.

“We are pleased a final decision will not be made until it has consulted on it, so it is good the door hasn’t completely closed.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Growth is the number one priority of this government, which is why over £3 billion of investment in local growth was confirmed for next year in the Budget.

“This Government inherited £22 billion of unfunded spending commitments, and we have therefore been forced to make the difficult decision to review these previously announced projects.”