The Conservative-controlled authority council approved the spending in May, outlining how the cash will unlock the land for hundreds of houses, a new council office and other community facilities, including a new primary school.

It was made as a delegated decision, meaning it was taken behind closed doors, outside of a public council meeting.

A report on the plan said the major site, on the Ashfield border near Hucknall and Linby, was on track for new development.

Nottinghamshire Council has refused to allow any further scrutiny of the £4.3m spending on Top Wighay Farm

It confirmed building work on the site is expected to cost the council £4.078m during this year and the next financial year.

The Independent Alliance opposition group ‘called in’ the decision in May and claimed the Conservative-led authority is not being “transparent”.

To ‘call in’ a decision means the contents of the report and the decision itself could be reviewed and debated by one of the council’s scrutiny committees.

However, the council said the request “did not meet the grounds for a call-in, and as such had been refused”.

At the latest overview committee meeting, councillors were asked to “note” the call-in request had been refused.

However, Coun John Willmott, Ashfield Independents member member for Hucknall North, said he was left frustrated after being told he could not make a statement at the meeting.

Labour’s Coun Glynn Gilfoyle, committee chairman, said: “The monitoring officer will submit a report at the next available meeting giving details of the decision and reasons for refusal.

“As such, the report is for members to note.

"We aren’t going to go into a debate on it, because that’s not what we are here for.”

Conservative committee member Coun Philip Owen said: “There will be a working group of the governance and ethics committee to look at the process of scrutiny.

“It’s a cross-party group, but our big problem is that the Ashfield Independents – or whatever they are now – don’t always attend. They are frequently absent.

“That is the forum in which any suggestions for the improvement of the scrutiny process should be made.”

Coun Willmott said: “I’m obviously not pleased I’m not able to speak.

“It’s a decision that was made and I wanted to say we feel it was the wrong decision. We should be able to discuss it.”

Coun Owen said: “The decision of the monitoring officer is final, it’s done and dusted.”

And Coun Gilfoyle said: “We aren’t here for you to rehearse what would’ve been the call-in. The call-in didn’t happen and the monitoring officers have justified that.”

Coun Willmott said after the meeting: “It’s incredibly frustrating that the council will even not discuss this huge issue.

“We were right about the overspending on the Gedling Access Road and will be right again about the clear overspending on Top Wighay Farm.

"The new offices are being built at a time when council workers are still being advised to work from home.