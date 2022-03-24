Several Hucknall roads to be improved as part of council's £47 million highways plan

The council’s transport and environment committee approved the work plans for the county for the next three years on March 23.

The funding includes £22.6 million to improve local roads and other highway assets, £4.8 million for integrated transport schemes and £5.4 million to deliver the traffic management revenue programme.

The major projects earmarked for Hucknall in the coming three years are carriageway resurfacing on Sandy Lane and George Street and footway resurfacing on Common Lane and Windermere Road.

Several Hucknall roads will have improvement work carried out on them as part of the council's new highways plan

Nine Hucknall roads – Brookside, Keats Drive, Shelley Close, Tennyson Court, Totnes Close, Balmoral Grove, Buckingham Avenue, Sandringham Place and Windsor Close – are scheduled for surface dressing work in the next three years, while safety improvement work will be carried out on the A611 Hucknall bypass at its junction with Dorey Way.

Build-out work at the junction of Derbyshire Lane, Yorke Street and Central Avenue should be completed after being carried over from last year, as should junction protection work at Barbara Square, also carried over from last year.

Junction protection work is slated for Watnall Road at its junctions with both Nabbs Lane and Ruffs Drive.

No through road signage is to be installed on Cooperative Avenue at its junction with The Connery, while give way markings will be put at Hayden Lane’s junctions with Vaughan Avenue and Devitt Drive.

Sandy Lane is one of the Hucknall roads that will be resurfaced. Photo: Google

Interactive speed signs are set to be installed on Wighay Road, west of Knightsbridge Gardens.

Other projects in the Dispatch district have also approved for the coming year county council’s highways remit.

Drainage improvement works are scheduled for Papplewick and drainage repair work will be carried out on Main Road and Linby Lane in Linby in a project costing £10,000.

Another £10,000 project, for drainage repairs on Linby Lane in Linby, is on the project reserve list.

Eight roads in Annesley – Annesley Road, Byron Road, High Close, High Crescent, Moseley Road, Park Avenue, Priory Avenue and Recreation Road – will have surface dressing work carried out on them.

Also in Annesley, junction markings are to be put on Moseley Road and double yellow lines and a narrow road sign will be put in place at the junction of Reform Street and Cutts Row.

Traffic light priority work for buses will be carried out on the A611 Annesley Road/Hucknall Road (Newstead Turn) in Newstead.

Nine roads in Bestwood Village – Church Road, Coronation Road, Hill Road, Lancaster Road, Mayes Rise, St Albans Road, School Walk, The Spinney and The Square – will be surface dressed in the next three years.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), chairman of the transport and environment committee, said: "All council members last year were asked to submit their highest priority suggestions so they could be considered for inclusion.

“The investment is also part of our strategy to support the local economy, promote health and wellbeing and ensure communities thrive.”

“I have highlighted before this administration’s commitment to improving Nottinghamshire’s roads and this will be seen soon on the ground as residents will see our new patching teams out and about from May improving the county’s roads with a focus on right first-time repairs.”