It is set to be a big week in the world of EastEnders 👀

EastEnders has had a shake-up for tonight’s episode.

It marks the debut of a new executive producer.

But why is the latest episode not on iPlayer yet?

EastEnders fans who are used to being able to watch the latest episodes on iPlayer before it airs in the evening are in for a surprise today. The Beeb is shaking things up and it will not be releasing early on streaming.

Instead the soap will be simulcast on the platform at the same time as it airs on BBC One. It comes as a new executive producer takes over the reins of the show.

EastEnders celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this year. It featured a dramatic live episode - which viewers had a chance to influence in a series first public vote.

Why is EastEnders not on BBC iPlayer yet?

Kat has been revealed as the next landlady of the Queen Vic - but will Alfie join her? | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The iconic soap has in recent years treated early birds to early releases of the latest episodes via the Beeb’s on demand platform. It means that eager fans could watch the day’s instalment from 6am - before airing on terrestrial TV in the evening.

However, while this has become standard practice EastEnders does still on occasion hold back from releasing episodes on streaming if it is a big event. The 40th anniversary week had episodes released on iPlayer at the same time as they were broadcast on TV.

Christmas episodes are also ones that are released simultaneously on BBC One and iPlayer.

To mark the start of EastEnders’ new executive producer - Ben Wadey - first episode, it will be broadcast on live TV and on demand at the same time tonight (June 16). The episode is set to begin at 7.30pm today.

What to expect from EastEnders tonight?

The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “Jean takes action to right a wrong. Alfie is clearly hiding something. George gets some much-needed advice.”

Speaking at the end of last week, EastEnders’ new executive producer, Ben Wadey, added: “Next week marks the start of something big in Walford that we hope will get everyone talking, and it’s only just the beginning. We’ve got twists, shocks, and plenty of drama lined up for a summer you don’t want to miss.”

