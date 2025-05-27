Local care home residents explore the wonderful world of museums

Ever wanted to visit the British Museum in London? The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam? The Guggenheim in New York City? Well staff and residents of Barchester Hall Park care home care home in Bulwell did just that, and all from the comfort of their own armchairs.

International Museum Day takes place on 18th May.It was established by the International Council of Museums over 40 years ago to raise awareness of the importance of museums in terms of the enrichment of cultures, the development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace. Last year over 37,000 museums from 158 countries and territories participated in the global event.

On the day, Hall Park Care Home residents and staff got involved by taking a trip out to the NTHC Ruddington – Nottingham Transport Heritage Centre, where we had fun looking around at the trains and buses and also went to see the amazing model railway station while reminiscing about using public transport and museums they had visited around the world.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at the home, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to see our residents enjoying themselves while learning new things. Our residents love learning about new things so they were all really interested to visit different museums. There are so many amazing museums to choose from, we will definitely spend more time exploring.

Resident Mary Bettinson looking at the mini railway model

Mary Bettinson resident at Hall Park care home said “It was very exciting, enjoyable and informative. Seeing all the old buses and railways was so interesting. I have always loved visiting museums so it is fantastic to be able to continue to do.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK's largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides dementia care care, residential care, respite care and short stay.