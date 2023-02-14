Knife found in Hucknall park following increased police patrols after reports of drug activity

Officers have stepped up foot patrols around Ranges Park, Linby Walk, Cheyne Walk and Carlingford Road, after numerous reports from residents of drug activity in the areas.

During the patrols, officers recovered a knife from The Ranges Park and patrols will continue as a result.

Earlier this month, 200 residents within the Hucknall North and Hucknall Central areas have received a letter regarding reporting issues; including drug dealing and anti-social behaviour within their local area after a number of concerns were raised by residents.

Police recovered this knife from a Hucknall park during patrols following reports of drug use

Hucknall is split into four different areas, which are covered by different officers from the team.

These areas are Hucknall North, Hucknall Central, Hucknall West and Hucknall South and together they cover the whole of Hucknall.

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team said: “The Hucknall beat team is incredibly grateful for the information already provided, and we would welcome further calls and information from any local resident within Hucknall, no matter which area that you live, about any issues that you may have in the area that you live.

“All information can be reported by emailing [email protected], or calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Police have recently been stepping up their presence around Hucknall with beat surgeries for the public to engage with and report any concerns they have.