The authority is working with the family of Mr Brough, former chairman of Basford United and Hucknall-based organisation Sports Gateway, who died suddenly while on holiday in Spain last year.

The council’s cabinet revealed that it expects to rename a pavilion at the Papplewick Green development in Hucknall in Mr Brough’s honour in the coming months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A leading light in the Hucknall and Nottinghamshire sporting scene, particularly in football, Jamie’s death aged 45 last year, left everyone in shock.

Plans have been revealed to rename the pavilion at Papplewick Green in Jamie Brough's honour

He was the founder and driving force behind Sports Gateway, which ran football academies with Notts County and Alfreton Town, as well as diploma and degree courses in sports coaching and sports science.

He also previously led the footballing operations at Rolls-Royce in Hucknall, across dozens of teams and his death, on May 1 last year, came just two days after he was unveiled as the new Basford chairman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People of the town came out in force to pay tribute to him when his death was announced and Ashfield councillors also stood in a minute’s silence in his memory before their AGM last year, with council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind) calling him a ‘community hero’.

Two teams from Alfreton Town, skippered by Jamie’s sons Morgan and Jude, also played a charity football match in his memory at Hucknall Town’s old Watnall Road ground, which raised money for the Sport in Mind charity.

Speaking to the Dispatch after Jamie’s funeral last year, his wife of 20 years Karen thanked the Hucknall community for their support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: "Hearing their memories of Jamie has been a real comfort.

"Those people’s lives that Jamie touched spread far and wide and we are grateful that they took their time to pay tribute to him.

“Jamie’s memory will live on in all of our hearts.”