Hucknall: The stories that made the big headlines across Hucknall and Bulwell in 2022
As another year draws to a close, it is time to look back on what made the big news in Hucknall, Bulwell and the Dispatch district in 2022.
From the biggest national story of the year – the death of Queen Elizabeth II – to ongoing issues surrounding our town centres, local politics and heartwarming human stories, it has been another busy year for the Dispatch.
Here are the stories that got you talking this year…
JANUARY
An ex-charity manager was jailed after admitting stealing £145,000 in funds for holidays and concert tickets.
FEBRUARY
MARCH
A Hucknall dental practice was told to pull down a large extension built without planning permission.
APRIL
A Hucknall man was jailed after crashing a stolen car while high on drugs and leaving a woman seriously injured.
MAY
A Hucknall couple who won £3.6m on the lottery ditch their jobs to become professional ghost hunters.
A Hucknall man was jailed for his part in an illegal street race that ended with a bystander’s leg having to be amputated.
JUNE
JULY
Police and councillors were slammed by angry Hucknall residents in a fiery public meeting about crime levels in the town.
AUGUST
Councillors announced that green belt land at Whyburn Farm in Hucknall was to be ‘saved’ from housing.
SEPTEMBER
Tom Hollis was sacked as deputy leader of Ashfield District Council after being convicted of harassment without violence and careless driving.
Hucknall MP Mark Spencer was removed as Leader of the House of Commons by new Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Tributes were paid following the death of former Hucknall councillor and Ashfield District Council leader Ken Creed.
OCTOBER
Councillors announced the proposed new Hucknall health centre could be built on the site of derelict old town pub.
NOVEMBER
A Bulwell woman said she wanted to inspire others to lose weight after taking over a town slimming group.
Hucknall dental services were put under even more strain after the BUPA practice announced it was not able to offer NHS services.
DECEMBER
