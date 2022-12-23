News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall: The stories that made the big headlines across Hucknall and Bulwell in 2022

As another year draws to a close, it is time to look back on what made the big news in Hucknall, Bulwell and the Dispatch district in 2022.

By John Smith
10 minutes ago - 4 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 7:54am

From the biggest national story of the year – the death of Queen Elizabeth II – to ongoing issues surrounding our town centres, local politics and heartwarming human stories, it has been another busy year for the Dispatch.

Here are the stories that got you talking this year…

JANUARY

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was a huge story locally, nationally and internationally this year
A teenager was left in a critical condition after being trapped under a car in Hucknall.

A Bulwell man was found guilty of murdering his ex-partner after stabbing her 21 times.

The tragic story of the murder of Bestwood Village woman Faye Caliman was featured on a TV series.

An ex-charity manager was jailed after admitting stealing £145,000 in funds for holidays and concert tickets.

Faye Caliman' tragic story was featured on a TV series

FEBRUARY

Many people shared memories of drinking days gone by as we remembered some old Hucknall pubs.

There was shock as plans emerged to build 130 homes on more Hucknall green belt land at Misk Hills.

A Bulwell mum was jailed for her role in a drugs gang.

The JTF Warehouse in Hucknall closed down again just months after being saved

An ex-Hucknall gym owner was jailed for his part in a huge drugs operation.

The owners of a new Hucknall cafe reflected on a ‘crazy’ first week in business.

MARCH

Parents were on alert after an attempt to snatch a child near a Hucknall school.

Popular Hucknall man Jamie Brough's sudden death in May caused great shock and sadness

A Hucknall woman groped an ambulance worker’s genitals after calling 999 for a ‘present’.

A Hucknall dental practice was told to pull down a large extension built without planning permission.

Hucknall’s JTF Warehouse was set to close down again only months after it had seemingly been saved.

A Hucknall man sexually assaulted two female paramedics who trying to save his life.

APRIL

The Hucknall ‘health crisis’ was laid bare by stark figures from the NHS.

Jane and Emma Webster, owners of Bee's Knees in Hucknall, wanted more people to visit independent shops in the town

A former football boss was locked up for trying to blackmail women with sexual photos.

A Hucknall man was jailed after crashing a stolen car while high on drugs and leaving a woman seriously injured.

Hucknall Town finally prepared to move their new ground after a 15-year wait.

MAY

Many were left stunned and saddened by the sudden death of popular Hucknall man Jamie Brough.

A Hucknall woman was ‘living the dream’ as she opened a new cafe in the town.

A Hucknall couple who won £3.6m on the lottery ditch their jobs to become professional ghost hunters.

A Hucknall man was jailed for his part in an illegal street race that ended with a bystander’s leg having to be amputated.

JUNE

Hucknall school pupils celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A Hucknall Facebook community group reached 5,000 members in just two years.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper joins a Hucknall band onstage at the Reds’ promotion party.

Police unearthed a cannabis grow worth tens of thousands after raiding a house in Hucknall.

JULY

A ‘lifeline’ Hucknall bus service threatened with being cancelled was saved for another year.

Police and councillors were slammed by angry Hucknall residents in a fiery public meeting about crime levels in the town.

Small business owners in Hucknall urged people to discover the ‘hidden gems’ off the High Street.

A special memorial match took place at Hucknall Town FC in memory of Jamie Brough.

Hucknall was revealed as the most expensive – and popular – place to buy a house in Ashfield.

AUGUST

Tributes were paid to Hucknall councillor Jim Blagden following his death from cancer.

Brave door staff at a Hucknall pub were praised after fending off a hammer-wielding attacker.

The first ever Hucknall Pride took place and was a huge success.

Councillors announced that green belt land at Whyburn Farm in Hucknall was to be ‘saved’ from housing.

Work was finally set to start on the much-awaited new Hucknall Lidl store.

A Hucknall road branded ‘the worst in the UK’ was finally set to be resurfaced.

SEPTEMBER

Books of condolence were opened in Hucknall and Bulwell following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Tom Hollis was sacked as deputy leader of Ashfield District Council after being convicted of harassment without violence and careless driving.

Hucknall’s Arc Cinema prepared to stage the first ever Ashfield Film Festival.

A Hucknall house dubbed a ‘crime catalyst’ was shut down by the police and the council.

The old Dispatch office was given a new lease of life as a hair salon.

Plans emerged for an extra 640 new homes at the Top Wighay Farm development.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer was removed as Leader of the House of Commons by new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Tributes were paid following the death of former Hucknall councillor and Ashfield District Council leader Ken Creed.

OCTOBER

Hucknall bar H20 closed down.

The council announced plans to close a Hucknall alleyway as part of a crackdown on crime hotspots.

Councillors announced the proposed new Hucknall health centre could be built on the site of derelict old town pub.

A Hucknall woman raised £1,400 for a breast cancer charity after turning a town pub pink.

Hucknall Town played their final game at Watnall Road.

NOVEMBER

A Bulwell woman said she wanted to inspire others to lose weight after taking over a town slimming group.

Hucknall dental services were put under even more strain after the BUPA practice announced it was not able to offer NHS services.

The Ashfield Independents won the Hucknall Central by-election called after Jim Blagden’s death.

The Hucknall Remembrance Day parade after two years absence.

An appeal was started to help a delivery rider robbed at knifepoint in Hucknall.

DECEMBER

Thousands flocked to Hucknall town centre for the Christmas lights switch-on event.

Plans were announced for a new care home for young people in Hucknall.

Hucknall Leisure Centre to open as a warm bank this winter.

Hucknall woman recruited mum and step-dad into drug-dealing business.

Two freeze-offs means Hucknall Town must wait to play their first game at their new home.

Hucknall's Lidl store still remains on ice for now
